Lok Sabha Election: PM Modi to address one crore booth level BJP workers tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi will address the party workers through his mobile application – Namo App.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address more than one crore BJP workers and volunteers at the booth level through video conferencing as he seeks to energise the party machinery ahead of crucial general election.

He will address the party workers and other volunteers present in all 14,000 mandals in 896 districts and metropolitan cities through his mobile application – Namo App. BJP president Amit Shah will also participate in the programme from Delhi state office of the party that will start at 12 noon.

“Prime Minister will address the workers under Mera Booth Sabse Majboot initiative of the party,” said the party in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi who formed the first single party majority government in three decades in May 2014 is seeking a second term for himself in the national elections due in April-May this year. It is important for him to energise the booth level party workers as they are crucial for ensuring that party supporters actually cast their votes on the polling day.

The party said that all the chief ministers and cabinet ministers of BJP ruled states will participate in the programme, in addition to other senior office bearers who will be present at pre-designated places.

Prime Minister’s interaction with booth level workers will take place through Namo App. A live broadcast of the programme will also be available on the party’s facebook pages, twitter handles and youtube channels.

“Several third party apps and media players will also live webcast this mega interaction programme. The address will reach approximately 10 crore people across the digital platforms,” said the party in the statement.