Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Polling Live: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah in fray on Tuesday

By: | Updated:Apr 23, 2019 12:27 am

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh go to polls.

Lok Sabha Election 2019, Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LiveElection officials carry election material as they leave for their polling stations, on the eve of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district, Monday, April 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Phase 3 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting Live Updates: The third phase polling of Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held on Tuesday in 116 constituencies across 14 states and two Union Territories.

The fate of a number of key candidates would be at stake on Tuesday. While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, BJP president Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The ruling BJP had won 66 of these 116 seats in the 2014 elections, while Congress and its allies had won 27.

Over 18 crore voters are eligible for voting in the third phase and the Election Commission has set up 2.10 lakh polling stations.

 

00:27 (IST)23 Apr 2019
Security tightened in Maharashtra

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been deployed across Maharashtra. 14 Lok Sabha constituencies would go to polls in Maharashtra during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

23:43 (IST)22 Apr 2019
Anantnag looks to elect representative after 2.5 years

Voting will also be held in part of the Anantnag Log Sabha constituency, where election is being held in 3 phases. Former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from Anantnag. The seat has been without an elected representative for over two-and-a-half years.

As 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh go to polls on Tuesday, the fate of four members of the Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan would be on the line. The other major candidates would be BJP candidate Jaya Prada and SP leader Azam Khan. Voters from 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Rohilkhand region of Uttar Pradesh would cast their votes in the third phase of polling on Tuesday. Voting will begin at 7am in the morning and go on till 5pm in the evening.
