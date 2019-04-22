Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Polling Live: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah in fray on Tuesday

Phase 3 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting Live Updates: The third phase polling of Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held on Tuesday in 116 constituencies across 14 states and two Union Territories. The fate of a number of key candidates would be at stake on Tuesday. While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, BJP president Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The ruling BJP had won 66 of these 116 seats in the 2014 elections, while Congress and its allies had won 27. Over 18 crore voters are eligible for voting in the third phase and the Election Commission has set up 2.10 lakh polling stations.