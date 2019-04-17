Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Gujarat, Maharastra today

PM Modi is scheduled to address a number of rallies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: With the campaigning for second phase of Lok Sabha election coming to an end, leaders are now focussing on the third phase of polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his home state Gujarat and Maharashtra to address a number of election rallies. BJP president Amit Shah will be in Odisha and Maharashtra.

The campaigning for the second phase of election scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 18 was marked by rancorous speeches by some of the top leaders leading to the Election Commission taking strict action against them. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan were barred from campaigning for varying periods by the Election Commission over violations of the Moral Code of Conduct.

In the second phase, polling will be held on 95 seats spread across 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry. Polling will be held in 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Elections will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha. Election on one seat in Tripura has postponed till April 23 by the Election Commission citing law and order situation.