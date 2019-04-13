Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Karnataka today

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: With just five days left for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections on April 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address rallies in Karnataka today. While the PM will address rallies Mangaluru and Bengaluru today, Gandhi will attend rallies in Kolar, Chitradurga and KR Nagar. PM Modi is also scheduled to speak at public gatherings in Theni and Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.
Rahul Gandhi will also address a joint rally along with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. Out 28 Lok Sabha seats ins Karnataka, 14 will go to polls in the second phase, and the remaining on April 23. While the BJP is contesting on 27 seats, it is supporting actor and independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya.
Under the seat sharing arrangement, the Congress and JD-S have fielded joint candidates in the ratio of 21:7 on all 28 seats. Rahul Gandhi has campaigned in the state two times on March 31 in Kalaburagi and Bengaluru on March 18. The Congress president also addressed a party meeting on March 9 in Haveri.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi laid wreath at JallianwalaBagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre. He was accompanied by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be in Karnataka today. He will be addressing a joint rally with Janata Dal-Secular chief HD Deve Gowda in Mandya. This will be Rahul's second joint rally with Deve Gowda.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in south India today where he will be addressing election rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. PM Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Theni and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu and Mangalore and Bengaluru South in Karnataka.