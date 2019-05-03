Lok Sabha election: In letter to voters, Rahul Gandhi blames BJP for lack of development in Amethi

Just days before Amethi goes to polls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday penned an open letter to the people of his constituency urging them to elect him once again so that he could complete all the work stopped by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi blamed the BJP for no developmental work in Amethi and said that he would expedite all the projects once the Congress government is formed at the Centre. Gandhi said that the Congress feels for the youth, women, farmers and small shop keepers. "However, the BJP's aim is to make some 15-20 businesspersons the owners of the government," Rahul Gandhi said. He further said that the people are the owners of the government under Congress system but it is not true for the BJP. Slamming the BJP over its campaign, the Congress chief said that Amethi is his family and the saffron party set up factories of lies with excessive money in his constituency during the election. Rahul Gandhi has been representing Amethi for the last 15 years. The BJP has fielded Smriti Irani for the second time to take on the Congress chief. \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0901\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u0924\u094c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 @RahulGandhi \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936:- pic.twitter.com\/9L6zYt40Al \u2014 Congress (@INCIndia) May 3, 2019 Smriti Irani has been attacking Rahul Gandhi for not doing enough in Amethi. Recently, she said that the people of Amethi lack even basic amenities such as water and roads. She also said that the farmers still do not get water for irrigation. The BJP leader said that the Congress cheated the people of Amethi for 55 years and soon they will bid farewell to the dynast. Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. In 2014, the Congress chief had won this seat by over 1 lakh votes but his vote share had come down from 71.78 per cent in 2009 to 46 per cent in 2014. The BJP's vote share, on the other hand, went up by 28 per cent.