Lok Sabha Election: EC show-cause notice to Giriraj Singh for a controversial speech

Published: April 29, 2019 8:02:19 PM

The notice was issued because Singh during poll campaign invoked religion — which is against the provisions of the model code. The BJP leader has been given 24 hours to respond to the notice.

Giriraj Singh is contesting from Begusarai where he is facing CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Tanweer Hassan from RJD. (PTI)

The Election Commission on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Union Minister and Begusarai BJP candidate Giriraj Singh for a speech delivered on April 24. The Minister in an apparent reference to Muslims had said that those who don’t say Vande Mataram, can’t worship motherland. He had also said that if someone doesn’t chant Vande Mataram, the country will never forgive him/her.

The notice was issued because Singh during poll campaign invoked religion — which is against the provisions of the model code. The BJP leader has been given 24 hours to respond to the notice. Giriraj Singh is contesting from Begusarai where he is facing CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Tanweer Hassan from RJD. In 2014, the BJP had won this seat by over 60000 votes.

Giriraj Singh is known for making controversial remarks. Last week, the BJP leader urged the poll body to impose a ban on the use of green flags associated with religious and political bodies of Muslims. He had also said that the green flags spread hate and create a perception of being used in Pakistan. A complaint was filed against Giriraj Singh for his statements. Following the complaint, an FIR was filed against the BJP leader under sections 125 of the Representation of People Act.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Singh’s remarks were an insult to the tricolor (Tiranga).

Giriraj Singh had a similar statement when Rahul had gone to Wayanad to file his nomination papers. Giriraj Sigh said that the Wayanad procession seemed like Rahul was going to contest from Rawalpindi in Pakistan. He said that the flags seen there (Wayanad procession) bore so much resemblance with Pakistan flags. This isn’t the first time Singh is facing action from the commission. In 2014, the BJP leader was banned from campaigning in Jharkhand and Bihar for making highly inflammatory remarks.

 

