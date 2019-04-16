Lok Sabha Election LIVE: BJP, RSS trying to erase idea of Congress, says Rahul Gandhi in Kollam

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: The last day of campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha election saw star campaigners from the BJP, Congress pushing hard to woo the voters. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi held rallies across the country to win voters for their parties. Polling on 97 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 13 states and one Union Territory will be held on Thursday, April 18.
Addressing an election rally in Kollam, Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP, RSS of trying to ‘erase the idea of Congress’. “No matter how many times you (BJP/RSS) attack us, we will use love and non-violence to convince you are wrong,” Rahul Gandhi said.
However, leaders like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi were missing in action as they have been barred by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has also been banned from speaking for making derogatory remark against his rival on Rampur seat BJP’s Jaya Prada.
While Yogi Adityanath, Maneka Gandhi can not campaign anywhere in the country for the next 72 hours, Mayawati has been banned for 48 hours for what the Election Commission for their provocative communal remarks which the central poll panel said had the “propensity to polarise the elections”. This is probably for the first time that the Election Commission has banned top leaders for violating poll conduct.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah are campaigning in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Karnataka today. While PM Modi will address two rallies each in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah will be in Kerala. In Odisha, PM Modi is scheduled to speak at Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar and Korba and Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh. Amit Shah is scheduled to hold rallies in Karnataka’s Davanagere and Tumakuru and Thrissur, Ernakulam in Kerala.
A day after the Election Commission acted against four top leaders for violation of the model code of conduct, the Supreme Court today took note of the poll panel’s orders and observed that the EC had finally woken up. Read full story here.
'I will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a Patna court. Is it a crime to have Modi surname? He has referred to crores of people as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments,' Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency for. Yoga guru Ramdev and Rathore's wife Gayatri Rathore are also accompany him for nomination filing.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow seat. Rajnath held a massive roadshow and addressed a rally before filing nomination paper.
For 20 years you trusted Odisha's government blindly but now the people of the state want change. Once we come to power in the state we will implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana: PM Modi in Sambalpur
The central government procures rice at Rs 19-30/kg and send it to Odisha. Odisha govt have to add only Rs 2/kg to it. However, they claim that they provide rice at subsidised rate to the people of Odisha. It's an utter lie, says PM Modi
We amended decades-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilized for the development of local infrastructure: PM Modi in Sambalpur
Addressing a rally in Kollam, Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP, RSS of trying to erase the 'idea' of Congress. "Our country is under attacl by the BJP, RSS. India is being ruled by one person, this shouldn't happen. BJP believes only one person should rule the nation," says Rahul Gandhi.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to thank her woman helicopter. Read full story here
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has claimed that the BJP may revive 'Operation Kamala' post Lok Sabha polls to topple Congress-JDS government, but it won't succeed. Read full story here
Income Tax raids are underway at two different locations of Zilla Panchayat President and JD(S)'s Nagarathna Swamy and another member of the Zilla Parishad, in Mandya's Maddur, reports news agency ANI.
Voting will be held on all 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu, 14 in Karnataka, 10 Maharashtra, 8 Uttar Pradesh, 5 each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 2 in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Manipur, Tripura and Puducherry.
Campaigning for second phase of Lok Sabha election to be held on Thursday, April 18 to end today evening.
BSP candidate Guddu Pandit in Fatehpur Sikri uses derogatory language against Congress candidate Raj Babbar.