Lok Sabha Election: Arvind Kejriwal slapped during roadshow in Delhi

By: |
Updated: May 4, 2019 7:34:05 PM

Arvind Kejriwal was slapped while he was waving during a roadshow.  The man who assaulted the AAP leader is yet to be identified.

The man who assaulted the AAP leader is yet to be identified. (ANI)

A man slapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area on Saturday. He was slapped while he was waving during a roadshow. According to PTI, the man has been taken into custody and an investigation into the matter is underway. The Delhi chief minister was in an open jeep when a man jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him. The man has been identified as Suresh and he deals in spare parts in Kailash Park, the report said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has blamed the BJP for the attack. In a tweet, he said: “Do Modi and Amit Shah want Kejriwal to be murdered?” He further said the BJP could not break the morale of Kejriwal and could not defeat him in elections but now ant to remove him this way. “You cowards! This Kejriwal is your end,” he said.

BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari condemned the attack and said the AAP might have ‘scripted’ the assault. “We do not support violence and condemn such action by anyone. But I have doubt why such incidents happen with Kejriwal only in election time…This incident may have been scripted by Kejriwal himself,” Tiwari said.

Kejriwal has been attacked multiple times in the past. In 2016, the Delhi Chief Minister was attacked four times — a woman had thrown ink at him alleging scam in the government in January, his car was pelted with stones in Punjab in March, a man had thrown a shoe at him when he was addressing a press conference in the secretariat in April and two activists threw ink at him for his comments on surgical strikes in October.

 

 

