Ahead of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s meeting slated to be held in Mumbai later this month, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said he wants Rahul Gandhi to be its prime ministerial face.

“As a Congress man, I feel Rahul Gandhi should be the prime ministerial face,” Baghel told PTI in an interview, when asked whether he would want Gandhi to be the face of the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

Hitting out at the BJP, the CM said that the saffron party is rattled by the popularity of Rahul Gandhi after his Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, and therefore, he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament.

Baghel said the main aim of the INDIA bloc is to oust the “dictatorial people from power” and asserted that any differences among its parties will be resolved through talks.

He also said that he would like to see Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Parliament, as she is the star campaigner for the party.

The third meeting of INDIA front will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The meeting holds significance as it is the first meeting of the bloc after Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi.

A total of 26 opposition parties on July 18 formed the coalition to take on the ruling NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.