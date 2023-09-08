Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full list of parliamentary seats in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Five states are heading into Assembly elections in November-December this year. The polls to elect new governments in the state Assemblies of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be a litmus test for the popularity of the BJP and its leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Congress and other Opposition parties who have joined hands for the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024 scheduled to be held in April-May next year.
Of the 5 states going to polls later this year, the Congress has a government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The BJP, which lost the polls in 2018, returned to power following the defection by several Congress MLAs owing allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti, earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samiti, under K Chandrasekhar Rao is in power in Telangana while Mizoram is ruled by the Mizo National Front.
The five poll-bound states cumulatively account for 83 seats in the Lok Sabha. Of these, the BJP holds 65 Lok Sabha seats, followed by the TRS (9), Congress (6) and the MNF (1).
Here is the full list of Lok Sabha constituencies in five states where polls are due this year:
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha seats: 29
BJP holds 28 seats, Congress 1
Morena
Bhind (SC)
Gwalior
Guna
Sagar
Tikamgarh (SC)
Damoh
Khajuraho
Satna
Rewa
Sidhi
Shahdol (ST)
Jabalpur
Mandla (ST)
Balaghat
Chhindwara
Narmadapuram
Vidisha
Bhopal
Rajgarh
Dewas (SC)
Ujjain (SC)
Mandsaur
Ratlam (ST)
Dhar (ST)
Indore
Khargone
Khandwa
Betul (ST)
Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats: 25
BJP holds 24 while RLP of Hanuman Beniwal holds 1 seat
Ganganagar
Bikaner (SC)
Churu
Jhunjhunu
Sikar
Jaipur Rural
Jaipur
Alwar
Bharatpur (SC)
Karauli–Dholpur (SC)
Dausa (ST)
Tonk–Sawai Madhopur
Ajmer
Nagaur
Pali
Jodhpur
Barmer
Jalore
Udaipur (ST)
Banswara (ST)
Chhitorgarh
Rajsamand
Bhilwara
Kota
Jhalawar-Baran
Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha seats: 11
BJP holds 9 seats, Congress 2
Sarguja (ST)
Raigarh (ST)
Janjgir-Champa (SC)
Korba
Bilaspur
Rajnandgaon
Durg
Raipur
Mahasamund
Bastar (ST)
Kanker (ST)
Telangana Lok Sabha seats: 17
BRS holds 9 seats, BJP 4, Congress 3 and AIMIM 1
Adilabad (ST)
Peddapalli (SC)
Karimnagar
Nizamabad
Zahirabad
Medak
Malkajgiri
Secunderabad
Hyderabad
Chevella
Mahabubnagar
Nagarkurnool (SC)
Nalgonda
Bhongir
Warangal (SC)
Mahabubabad (ST)
Khammam
Mizoram Lok Sabha seats: 1
Mizoram is the only Lok Sabha seat in the state. It is currently held by the Mizo National Front
The polls to these five states are expected to be held in November-December this year. The polls will be crucial to test the popularity of the Prime Minister. In the Assembly elections held in these states in 2018, the BJP lost all three Hindi heartland states of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to Congress. However, it went on to sweep the three states when Lok Sabha elections were held around four months down the line.