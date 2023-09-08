Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full list of parliamentary seats in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Five states are heading into Assembly elections in November-December this year. The polls to elect new governments in the state Assemblies of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be a litmus test for the popularity of the BJP and its leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Congress and other Opposition parties who have joined hands for the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024 scheduled to be held in April-May next year.

Of the 5 states going to polls later this year, the Congress has a government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The BJP, which lost the polls in 2018, returned to power following the defection by several Congress MLAs owing allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti, earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samiti, under K Chandrasekhar Rao is in power in Telangana while Mizoram is ruled by the Mizo National Front.

The five poll-bound states cumulatively account for 83 seats in the Lok Sabha. Of these, the BJP holds 65 Lok Sabha seats, followed by the TRS (9), Congress (6) and the MNF (1).

Here is the full list of Lok Sabha constituencies in five states where polls are due this year:

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha seats: 29

BJP holds 28 seats, Congress 1

Morena

Bhind (SC)

Gwalior

Guna

Sagar

Tikamgarh (SC)

Damoh

Khajuraho

Satna

Rewa

Sidhi

Shahdol (ST)

Jabalpur

Mandla (ST)

Balaghat

Chhindwara

Narmadapuram

Vidisha

Bhopal

Rajgarh

Dewas (SC)

Ujjain (SC)

Mandsaur

Ratlam (ST)

Dhar (ST)

Indore

Khargone

Khandwa

Betul (ST)

Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats: 25

BJP holds 24 while RLP of Hanuman Beniwal holds 1 seat

Ganganagar

Bikaner (SC)

Churu

Jhunjhunu

Sikar

Jaipur Rural

Jaipur

Alwar

Bharatpur (SC)

Karauli–Dholpur (SC)

Dausa (ST)

Tonk–Sawai Madhopur

Ajmer

Nagaur

Pali

Jodhpur

Barmer

Jalore

Udaipur (ST)

Banswara (ST)

Chhitorgarh

Rajsamand

Bhilwara

Kota

Jhalawar-Baran

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha seats: 11

BJP holds 9 seats, Congress 2

Sarguja (ST)

Raigarh (ST)

Janjgir-Champa (SC)

Korba

Bilaspur

Rajnandgaon

Durg

Raipur

Mahasamund

Bastar (ST)

Kanker (ST)

Telangana Lok Sabha seats: 17

BRS holds 9 seats, BJP 4, Congress 3 and AIMIM 1

Adilabad (ST)

Peddapalli (SC)

Karimnagar

Nizamabad

Zahirabad

Medak

Malkajgiri

Secunderabad

Hyderabad

Chevella

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool (SC)

Nalgonda

Bhongir

Warangal (SC)

Mahabubabad (ST)

Khammam

Mizoram Lok Sabha seats: 1

Mizoram is the only Lok Sabha seat in the state. It is currently held by the Mizo National Front

The polls to these five states are expected to be held in November-December this year. The polls will be crucial to test the popularity of the Prime Minister. In the Assembly elections held in these states in 2018, the BJP lost all three Hindi heartland states of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to Congress. However, it went on to sweep the three states when Lok Sabha elections were held around four months down the line.