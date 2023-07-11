Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion polls place BJP firmly in lead, Congress gains ground

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Opinion poll result: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is set to sweep the nation once again, with the Congress likely to remain a distant second despite making considerable gains in its tally, a new opinion poll released earlier this month by Times Now-ETG has revealed.

In a strong validation of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be seeking the people’s mandate for a third straight term in the post, the NDA is predicted to win anywhere between 285-325 Lok Sabha seats in the 543-member Lower House. The number places the NDA in a comfortable majority despite a possible drop in its 2019 seats tally of 353 seats (BJP-303).

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which was limited to 91 seats, may see its tally increase significantly to the range of 111-149 seats. The Congress had won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the opinion poll has predicted.

As per the survey results, the BJP is likely to maintain the hold it gained in West Bengal in the 2019 elections with 18-20 seats while the ruling Trinamool Congress may hold 20-22 seats in the state.

Notwithstanding the change in political dynamics in NDA in Bihar after Nitish Kumar’s exit, the alliance is still likely to win around 22-24 seats in the state, ahead of 16-18 seats for the RJD-JDU-Congress-Left combine.

In Rajasthan, the ruling Congress is predicted to be limited to 3 seats with the NDA predicted to win 20-22 seats in the state where Assembly elections are due less than six months from now. A similar picture may unfold in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls with Rajasthan at the end of this year, the survey predicts. As per the findings in the survey, the BJP may win 22-24 seats.

On the other hand, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) could emerge as the third-largest party with 24-25 seats in the country while Odisha’s incumbent Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is predicted to win seats in the range of 12-14 seats, the survey results showed.

Notably, the tally predicted by the Times Now-ETG survey is in line with the findings of another survey carried out by India Today-CVoter earlier this year. The survey in January had also predicted a rerun of the NDA government at the Centre, predicting 298 seats to the ruling alliance while the UPA was shown winning 153 seats, and Others 92.

In terms of vote share, the NDA was slated to win 43 per cent votes, the UPA 29, and Others 28 per cent votes.

Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held in the first half of 2024. The previous general elections were conducted in seven phases from April 11, 2019 to May 19, 2019 and the results were declared on May 23, 2019. Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 30, 2019.