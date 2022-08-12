Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA still in lead despite Nitish Kumar’s volte-face, shows survey

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is the top choice for voters to form a government again at the Centre less than two years ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. After eight years in office, Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular choice as Prime Minister in 2024, the CVoter-India Today Mood of The Nation survey has revealed.

A resounding 53 per cent of the respondents favoured Narendra Modi as the leader they would like to see as the next Prime Minister, against 9 per cent who backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while 7 per cent voted for Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

As per the survey results, the NDA would have secured 307 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the UPA 125 seats, while other parties would have won 111 seats if the Lok Sabha elections were held till August 1. However, the situation would change if the elections were to be held after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s exit from the NDA.



The survey says that if polls were to be conducted after Nitish Kumar’s walkout, the NDA would suffer a dent of 21 Lok Sabha seats, bringing down its tally from 307 to 286. The NDA’s loss would have resulted in a direct gain for UPA whose tally was seen rising to 146 seats from 125 seats it would have won if elections were to be held on August 1.

India Today and C-Voter conducted the survey between February 2022 and August 2022, with a large part of the poll held prior to Nitish Kumar snapping ties with the NDA in Bihar. However, a snap poll on August 10 was conducted to gauge the immediate fallout of the changing political dynamics in Bihar. A total of 1,22,016 respondents were surveyed, India Today reported.

The Congress, which has floundered lately in providing a credible narrative and/or leadership, was also covered under the survey. As per the findings, 40 per cent rated the role of the Congress as Opposition as ‘good’, while 34 per cent saw it as ‘poor’.

On the question of leadership, the survey found that 23 per cent of the respondents saw Rahul Gandhi as best suited to mark a revival for the Congress, while 16 per cent saw former PM Manmohan Singh as the best bet. Sachin Pilot was the top choice for 14 per cent of the respondents, while only 9 per cent backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the role.