Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full list of parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is around the corner. A lot of discussion has been going around ‘snap polls’ in the power corridors, however, there has been no official confirmation so far. Ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, focus is on the state Assembly polls, which are seen as the semi-final of sorts. Five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – are going for Assembly elections by the end of this year.

Madhya Pradesh, one of the states that will hold the Assembly polls, is crucial for the ruling BJP as it forms the part of what’s known as ‘Hindi heartland.’ Madhya Pradesh has 29 seats in Lok Sabha. Out of these, 28 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 General Elections and Congress secured just one seat.

Cumulatively these 5 states account for 83 seats in total in the Lok Sabha and BJP secured 65 seats. Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections took place in 4 phases in 2019 with a turnout of 71.20%. Here are the list of Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh:

Morena

Gwalior

Guna

Sagar

Damoh

Khajuraho

Satna

Rewa

Sidhi

Jabalpur

Balaghat

Chhindwara

Narmadapuram

Vidisha

Bhopal

Rajgarh

Mandsaur

Indore

Khargone

Khandwa

Shahdol (ST)

Mandla (ST)

Ratlam (ST)

Dhar (ST)

Betul (ST)

Bhind (SC)

Tikamgarh (SC)

Dewas (SC)

Ujjain (SC)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Madhya Pradesh is one of the 5 states that will be contesting assembly elections in the month of November- December of 2023. The state has 230 seats and BJP has set its record in winning the majority of seats for the longest time and Congress still has a long wait. The ruling party BJP is gearing up for 2023 elections in Madhya Pradesh as it has already announced its first list of candidates for the elections. It is predicted that BJP will announce its second list of candidates on September 13 which will mostly focus on weaker seats.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been making all kinds of announcements to beat the anti-incumbency wave. To woo the women voters, the state govt launched schemes such as ‘Ladli Behan Yojana’ and laptops for class 12th students and more.