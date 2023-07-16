scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at alliance talks with JD(S)

“That is for the discussion between our leadership and JD(S) President H D Deve Gowda,” Bommai told reporters in Hubballi, in response to a question on the possibility of JD(S) joining NDA.

Written by India News Desk
Bommai
senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File Image)

Ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at talks regarding the JD(S) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), reported PTI.

“That is for the discussion between our leadership and JD(S) President H D Deve Gowda,” Bommai told reporters in Hubballi, in response to a question on the possibility of JD(S) joining NDA. He said that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has expressed certain feelings and the discussions will continue in that direction.

Also Read

“The future political developments will be based on the result of those discussions,” he added.

Also Read

Speculations have been rife about both – BJP and JDS – coming together, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, where the NDA government is seeking a third run.

Meanwhile, BJP veteran and former CM BS Yediyurappa had said his party and the JD(S) would fight the Congress government in the state together. Kumaraswamy, on his part, had said that a decision on an electoral understanding or 2024 polls will be taken when the situation arises.

Also Read

Further, Bommai, over a question about the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, said that it may “probably happen after July 18”.

Even two weeks after the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The party is facing criticism from various sections, including the Congress, for the delay.

To a question about reports that senior BJP leader and former Minister V Somanna will be joining Congress, Bommai said that they are “mere speculations”.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 16:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS