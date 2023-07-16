Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at alliance talks with JD(S)

Ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at talks regarding the JD(S) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), reported PTI.

“That is for the discussion between our leadership and JD(S) President H D Deve Gowda,” Bommai told reporters in Hubballi, in response to a question on the possibility of JD(S) joining NDA. He said that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has expressed certain feelings and the discussions will continue in that direction.

“The future political developments will be based on the result of those discussions,” he added.

Speculations have been rife about both – BJP and JDS – coming together, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, where the NDA government is seeking a third run.

Meanwhile, BJP veteran and former CM BS Yediyurappa had said his party and the JD(S) would fight the Congress government in the state together. Kumaraswamy, on his part, had said that a decision on an electoral understanding or 2024 polls will be taken when the situation arises.

Further, Bommai, over a question about the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, said that it may “probably happen after July 18”.

Even two weeks after the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The party is facing criticism from various sections, including the Congress, for the delay.

To a question about reports that senior BJP leader and former Minister V Somanna will be joining Congress, Bommai said that they are “mere speculations”.