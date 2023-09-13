Lok Sabha Election 2024: While political parties are gearing up for the Assembly polls in five major states, there is a strong buzz around the Lok Sabha Elections. Some reports have even suggested snap polls in December after the Modi government constituted a panel regarding ‘One nation, One Poll’. Here is a look at the parliamentary seats in Rajasthan, which is set to go for Assembly Polls in December this year. Rajasthan Lok Sabha has a total of 25 seats. 24 seats are held by BJP and 1 is held by RLP of Hanuman Beniwal.

Bikaner (SC)

Ganganagar

Churu

Jhunjhunu

Jaipur Rural

Jaipur

Alwar

Sikar

Bharatpur (SC)

Tonk–Sawai Madhopur

Ajmer

Nagaur

Karauli–Dholpur (SC)

Dausa (ST)

Pali

Jalore

Udaipur (ST)

Jodhpur

Barmer

Banswara (ST)

Chhitorgarh

Kota

Jhalawar-Baran

Rajsamand

Bhilwara

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023



Assembly elections 2023 in Rajasthan are to be held by the end of this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly elections, however they are scheduled to be held in November this year.Voting in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections took place in a single phase on December 7, and results were announced on December 11 of that same year. Early October of that year saw the announcement of the election schedule by the Indian Election Commission.

The Rajasthan Election Commission recently held a session on live webcasting at the state’s polling places. In order to inform political parties and voters on the directives and circulars issued by the Election Commission, the Election Commission held a workshop at the Rajasthan Secretariat in Jaipur.

Different political parties that are contesting in Rajasthan elections 2023 were addressed by Chief Electoral Officer PRaveen Gupta during the workshop and different strategies were introduced to cover the elections. It was also during the workshop that Gupta revealed about the live webcasting of votes from more than 50 per cent of polling booths on the day of voting which is aimed at giving more power to the voters.

Innovations by the Election Department which were made to amend the Model Code of Conduct, SVEEP and Grievance Redressal Portal, were emphasised during the workshop.