Lok Sabha Election 2024: Details of Mizoram’s parliamentary seat

India will be holding its 18th Lok Sabha elections next year in 2024. Meanwhile, five big states will go to Assembly elections sometime in December this year. As per the latest updates, the Election Commision of India is likely to make the announcement regarding the Assembly elections in five states in October. Mizoram is one of the states that will hold Assembly elections in 2023. Mizoram has one parliamentary constituency.

At present, Mizoram is governed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Party. Mizoram’s present MP is C Lalrosanga of the same party. This Lok Sabha election will be a battle between Congress and Mizo National Party. In the last Lok Sabha of 2019, there were six candidates battling for one constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023

Mizoram is the state of 40 seats in Assembly elections out of which, majority of them, 27, are secured by the Mizo National Party, while the biggest opposition party Zoram’s People Movement could reserve only six seats during the assembly elections of 2019. Interestingly, if CM Zoramthanga wins 2023 Assembly elections he becomes the longest serving Chief Minister in the history of Mizoram and that makes 2023 assembly elections a high-stake battle for MNF and for the general public.

The ruling party Mizo National Front (MNF) has recently issued its list of candidates contesting for assembly elections. The list contains names for 38 constituencies out of 40. The opposition party has also released a candidates name list for 39 seats, leaving one for later. The congress is yet to be releasing the candidate list which is expected to be out in upcoming months.