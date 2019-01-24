Lok Sabha election 2019: Survey predicts doom for Modi-Yogi’s BJP in Uttar Pradesh

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 1:11 PM

The survey was conducted with a total of 2,478 people in Uttar Pradesh. (File/IndianExpress)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may suffer a decisive defeat if the Indian National Congress becomes part of the Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati alliance in Uttar Pradesh. According to the results of ‘Mood of the Nation’ poll conducted by India Today-Karvy Insights, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have committed a blunder by excluding the Congress party.

The poll predicts that if Akhilesh, Mayawati, Rahul Gandhi, and Ajit Singh and others fight together as a single unit against the saffron party, it would be a massive blow to the BJP. The vote share of this combination will increase from 56.7 per cent in 2014 to 64 per cent in 2019, the poll says.

The Mood of the Nation poll says that these numbers are for a hypothetical situation where the SP, BSP, Congress, RLD, and others come together as a single unit to fight the BJP in UP. It shows that the ‘grand alliance’ is likely to win 75 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats this time in the most populous state of the country which sends the highest number of parliamentarians.

The survey was conducted with a total of 2,478 people in Uttar Pradesh. It shows that these parties could increase their tally to 75 if they fight together, which means BJP and allies reduced to just five seats.

In UP, BJP and ally Apna Dal had won 73 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats with a combined vote share of 43.4 percent in 2014 elections. However, the poll says that the seats of BJP and Apna Dal would go down to five, which is a massive decline of 93 percent. On the other hand, their vote share will fall to 36 percent.

On the other hand, the poll survey says that if the elections were held today and the Congress party going solo than the BJP and ally Apna Dal would win only 18 seats while the alliance between SP and BSP would come out on top with a massive 58 seats and the Congress could win four seats.

Meanwhile, the grand old party has said it will contest on all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on its own. However, in an election year nothing can be accepted as final till the actual conduct of election. With three months still for the Lok Sabha elections, the scope of the grand alliance cannot be ruled out as even retirated by some Congress leaders including Chidambaram and Kamal Nath.

