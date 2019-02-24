Lok Sabha election 2019: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asks party workers to ensure BJP-Sena victory

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 1:35 AM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Saturday appealed to the leaders and office bearers of his party to ensure the victory of BJP-Sena alliance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Saturday appealed to the leaders and office bearers of his party to ensure the victory of BJP-Sena alliance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Thackeray held a meeting of party MPs, district and taluka chiefs at the party headquarters to devise a strategy for the polls. It was the first meeting after a decision was taken to join hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

The directives assume significance as a section of grassroots party workers are not happy with his decision to ally with the BJP. Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said, “Uddhav ji believes in a two-way approach towards party workers. He gives them guidance and takes their advice.” He said Thackeray was conducting meetings at various levels, to clear doubts and answer queries of grassroot workers regarding the alliance.

Meanwhile, another Sena leader quoted Thackeray as saying tthe Sena-BJP alliance’s victory was very important for the country and all party workers should strive hard for it. He also said efforts should be made at the local level to pave the way for the alliance’s victory.

