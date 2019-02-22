Lok Sabha election 2019: Shifted to new address? Here’s how to get changes done in Voter card online

you will require a coloured passport size photo to be uploaded. (Representational/IE)

The Lok Sabha elections will begin as soon as the poll schedule is made available by the Election Commission of India. The number of voters is expected to rise this time with the addition of new names who have turned 18 years as on January 01 of the current year. However, many people might have shifted from one constituency to another and would like to enroll as a voter in the new constituency. ECI provides online as well as offline services to change your address in the voter’s ID card.

Here are the online steps involved to enroll in a new constituency and delete your name from the other:

First of all, be ready with the following documents that you would need to upload along with the online application. In addition to that, you will require a coloured passport size photo to be uploaded.

For Age proof (Any ONE of the following)

Birth certificate

Marksheet of class 10 or 8 or 5

Indian passport

PAN Card

Driving license

Aadhaar card

For Address proof (Any ONE of the following)

Indian Passport

Driving License

Bank/Kisan/Post office current passbook

Ration card

Income Tax Assessment Tax

Rent agreement

Water bill

Telephone bill

Electricity bill

Gas connection bill

Post letter mail delivered by Indian postal department

Steps to fill online request:

1) Log in to the National Voter’s Service Portal at https://www.nvsp.in/

2) Click on ‘Form 6’- (Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC)

3) Form 6 will open

4) Fill your name and Parliamentary/Assembly constituency

5) Click on the second option: ‘due to shifting from another constituency’

6) In the ‘Mandatory Details’ column, fill Name, Name of Relative of Applicant, Age as on January 01, of the current year and your gender.

7) In the ‘Current Address’ fill your present place of residence’s address

8) In the next column fill your ‘Permanent Address’

9) In ‘Optional Particulars’ fill your Email ID and Mobile number

10) Upload photograph, Age and address proof

11) In the ‘Declaration’ column, fill State, District and Date and than click on ‘My name may have been included in the electoral roll for Constituency in State in which I was ordinarily resident earlier at the address mentioned below and if so, I request that the same may be deleted from that electoral roll.’ Under this fill your complete new address.

12) Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Submit’. You will get a reference number for future correspondence.

Done! Now you can seek details on your status of the progress by logging on to the Election Commission’s website (https://www.nvsp.in/Forms/Forms/trackstatus). You will need to provide your reference ID for the same or you can call 1950 helpline for any confusion related to your enrollment.