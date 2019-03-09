Election Commission likely to announce Lok Sabha elections schedule today

The tenure of 16th Lok Sabha will end on June 3.

The Election Commission is expected to announce schedule for the Lok Sabha elections today, several media reports said. The elections are likely to be spread over 7-8 phases in April-May. The term of the 16th Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the poll body is in the final stages of completing its logistical preparations for holding elections. It added that schedule could be announced as early this weekend or by early next week.

A senior Election Commission functionary told PTI that poll body is prepared to announce the dates and it could happen over the weekend or at most by Tuesday. It said the first phase polling will probably take place in early April and notification for the same will be issued by the end of March.

The Election Commission is also likely to hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls. Also, it is likely to that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held simultaneously. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was dissolved on November 21 last year and the Election Commission is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the elections schedule on March 5. The nine-phase exercise was held between April 7 and May 12. The counting was held on May 16.

In 2009, the poll body had announced scheduled on March 2. The five-phase polls began on April 16 and ended on May 13. In 2004, the EC had Commission had announced four-phase elections between April 20 and May 10. The schedule was announced on February 29.