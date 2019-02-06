Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rift between HD Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah delays Congress-JDS alliance seat sharing plans

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 10:22 AM

JD(S) wants the Mysore seat but also ready to leave it if Siddaramaiah himself contests it.

As part of a broad agreement, the Congress and JD(S) had decided to divide the 28 Karnataka Lok Sabha seats as per their strength in the Assembly: roughly two-third to the Congress (18 seats) and one-third to the JD(S).

With Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, seat-sharing arrangement between political parties has taken a central stage. Issues related to seat distribution have emerged in Karnataka, where Congress and JD(S) are engaging in a battle of attrition. One of the reasons is the tension between Deve Gowda and his former protege Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, who was seen to have agreed unwillingly to the decision to leave the CM post to the JD(S) after the 2018 Assembly elections, despite the Congress winning more seats, has emerged as a rallying point within the state Congress, The Indian Express reported.

According to Indian Express, one of the most contentious constituencies is proving to be Mysore — currently held by the BJP — where the JD(S) has staked claim, even as the Congress, especially Siddaramaiah, is keen on fielding a candidate there since Mysore is his home turf.

Reportedly, JD(S) wants the Mysore seat but also ready to leave it if Siddaramaiah himself contests it.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had won four of the eight Assembly segments in the Mysore region while the JD(S) had won three.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao had admitted last week that Mysore was proving a problem in formalising the election deal with the JD(S). Rao also conceded hiccups over the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, which is with the JD(S) and the party has tentatively proposed fielding actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, while the Congress is pushing for Sumalatha, wife of actor and three-time MP M H Ambareesh, who died last year.

The second constituency on Deve Gowda’s list is Bangalore North parliamentary seat, now represented by the BJP’s D V Sadananda Gowda.

Meanwhile, amid toppling bid allegations levelled by the Congress-JDS ruling coalition against it, the BJP’s Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa said on Tuesday that his party would not move a no confidence motion against it though corruption was “rampant” and there was lack of coordination between the partners.

Speaking to reporters after the BJP legislature party meeting ahead of the budget session, veteran BJP leader said the legislators had detailed discussions on various issues ranging from the government’s failure to live up to expectations of people, lack of development works and ‘rampant corruption.’

Earlier, Yeddyurappa asked JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda to stop accusing the BJP of trying to “destabilise” the Congress-JDS government and instead keep the coalition flock together.

Yeddyurappa was reacting to Gowda’s comments that attempts were being made by the BJP’s state unit to destabilise the government.

