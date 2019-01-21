Lok Sabha election 2019: Rajnath Singh confident of BJP’s return, rules out any challenge to Modi from Opposition alliance

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 1:39 PM

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said there was no “challenge” for his government in the forthcoming general elections as the common man had faith in the present dispensation. Singh said he was confident about his party’s chances at the hustings as there has been no allegation of any “serious corruption” in the last 4.5 years of the present National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“You know the situation of the past Congress governments (on the corruption issue),” he said, pointing to previous cases of graft during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. Asked if the forthcoming general elections in the country were a big challenge for his government, Singh replied in the negative. “There is no challenge for the government,” he said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of laying the foundation stone for a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at a Central Industrial Security Force camp here.

Asked about the opposition’s show of strength as part of the ‘mahagathbandhan’, Singh said it was the fear of his party’s successes that made them come together. “They (mahagathbandhan parties) are afraid that BJP will form government again…we are assured that the masses are with us. We also have a strong and popular leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the common man has faith in us,” he said.

Singh also commented on media reports that said absconding accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, Mehul Choksi, had surrendered his Indian citizenship. “We have brought the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and there is a process under that law (to curb big fraud cases). He (Choksi) will be brought to India for sure and no one will be spared. Action will be taken against everyone,” the minister said.

