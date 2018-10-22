Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate! P Chidambaram says no official declaration yet

Çongress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today in an interview said that whether party chief Rahul Gandhi will be declared as the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general elections is not decided yet. While stating that the main objective of the party is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chidambaram said that they have not officially declared Rahul Gandhi as its PM candidate. They said that currently, they are focusing on their main objective that is to usher in a progressive government at the Centre.

In an interview to a Tamil TV channel, as per an IANS report, Chidambaram said that the party has made no official declaration but on the contrary when asked about it, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has denied and has also asked people not to talk about it. While talking about the declaration of a PM candidate, the former Union Finance Minister said that it was not an issue for the Congress party. He added that party chief Rahul Gandhi or the party itself has not made any statement about bringing a person as prime minister. He further said that they will decide on the issue of the candidate once the alliance has won the election. It is then that the alliance partners will sit and decide the Prime Minister, said P Chidambaram.

The party continued its attack on the ruling party and said that their main focus is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said that they wish to bring in a government that will not take away human rights, or threaten people and does not indulge in tax terrorism against traders and entrepreneurs. They plan to provide security to women and children and also give a fair and remunerative price to farmers for the farm produce and to farm workers.