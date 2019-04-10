Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Live: Mega poll battle begins today, stage set for voting across 91 constituencies

Polling in phase 1 Lok Sabha elections will take place on Thursday. All these seats are spread across 18 states and 2 UTs.

Phase 1 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: The stage is set for polling in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election which will cover 91 seats in 20 states and two Union Territories. These include 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, eight in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, five each in Uttarakhand and Assam, four each in Bihar and Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and West Bengal and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep. Thursday will also see simultaneous polling for Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha.

The Election Commision has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls. Security officials have been deployed across all the 91 seats and also confidence-building measures have been taken by them in the sensitive region.

The remaining six phases will be held on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.