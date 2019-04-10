Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Live: Mega poll battle begins today, stage set for voting across 91 constituencies

Phase 1 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: The stage is set for polling in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election which will cover 91 seats in 20 states and two Union Territories. These include 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, eight in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, five each in Uttarakhand and Assam, four each in Bihar and Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and West Bengal and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep. Thursday will also see simultaneous polling for Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha.
The Election Commision has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls. Security officials have been deployed across all the 91 seats and also confidence-building measures have been taken by them in the sensitive region.
The remaining six phases will be held on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.
The eastern state of West Bengal will also go to polls in phase one on Thursday. Polling will be held in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar parliamentary constituencies. Altogether 18 candidates are in the fray for the two seats. West Bengal will see polling in all seven phases. Just days before the polling, the Election Commission transferred the SP of Cooch Behar Abhishek Gupta and replaced him with Amit Kumar Singh. The Centre and the West Bengal government have been at loggerheads over a host of issues over the past few years.
Uttarakhand has five parliamentary seats. The elections will be held across all the five seats on Thursday. The BJP and Congress are in a direct contest in this hill state. A total of 52 candidates are in fray including Union minister Ajay Tamta from and former CM Harish Rawat. In 2014, the BJP had pocketed all the five seats in Uttarakhand.
In Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha, voters will decide the fate of 96 candidates which includes Union ministers VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddh Nagar), RLD leaders Ajit Singh (Muzaffarnagar) and Jayant Chaudhry (Baghpat) and Congress' Imran Masood (Saharanpur). Ahead of the polling, security forces held flag marches in sensitive pockets while liquor shops are closed till the end of the polling. Also, borders with Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand have been sealed along these the constituencies. The BJP had swept Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 elections, winning 71 of the 80 seats The going may not be easy for the BJP this time with thye coming together of Mayawati's BSP and Akhilesh Yadav's SP.