Lok Sabha election 2019: How to apply for voter ID card online and offline

Voter ID online: The Lok Sabha poll is just a few months away from now and if you are yet to enroll yourself as a voter, this may be the right time. The Election Commission of India offers online voter registration for citizens who are above 18. One who wishes to enroll himself/herself as a voter, needs to fill Form 6 online at National Voters’ Service Portal.

Once you are done with enrollment process and delivered with voter identity card, you will be able exercise franchise in the upcoming general elections and assembly polls in your respective state. Here is how to apply for voter id card online:

Step 1

– Log on to https://www.nvsp.in/

– Click on Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC

– Form 6 will open

– Fill the form either in Hindi, Englsh or Malayalam.

– One who has migrated from his/her Vidhan Sabha constituency to other location can also obtain his voter ID by filling Form 6

Step 2

– You will be asked to fill details like the name of your state, district, Vishan Sabha onstituency, name of one relative, date of birth etc.

– You will also asked to fill Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number of either of your neighbour or any person. EPIC number is mentioned just above the photo on voter identity card.

Step 3

– You will then upload your photo and proof of age and address.

– Then you will have to fill a declaration and submit the form.

– Once the form is processed, it will go to the related Booth Level Officer (BLO). After necessary verification, your voter id will be ready and elivered to you.

– You can track your application

– After submitting the form, you will be delivered with a reference id number. You can track the status of your application using this reference id number.

How to apply offline for voter ID card

If you are facing any difficulty in online process, then you can apply for voter identity card offline as well. For this, you will have to visit the Booth Level Officer (BLO) to obtain Form 6.

– After filling the details, you will have to submit the form along with Aadhaar card and proof of date of birth. For date of birth proof, you can submit the birth certificate or class 10th passing certificate. In case if you have no birth certificate or passing certificate, you need to submit an affidavit.

– You will also be asked to submit two passport size photograph.

– Besides, you will also be asked to submit a photocopy of one of your family members voter id card. If no one in your family has voter id card, you can submit a photocopy of voter id card of your neighbour.

– Once you submit all the necessary documents with BLO, the concerned department will verify the papers and you will be delivered with your voter id card.