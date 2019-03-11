Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Here’s when Delhi will vote

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 7:59 PM

Delhi Lok Sabha 2019 elections date: According to the final electoral roll published on January 18 by the Chief Electoral Officer, there are over 1.36 crore voters in Delhi.

 

Lok Sabha election 2019 Delhi datesPhoto for representation (File/PTI)

Lok Sabha election 2019 dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India. Spread over seven phases, the general elections will be held from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Voting on seven seats in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase on May 12. The BJP had sweeped the 2014 Lok Sabha elections winning all the seven seats – New Delhi, East Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, North West Delhi (SC), South Delhi and West Delhi – of the national capital.

So far, only Aam Aadmi Party has announced six candidates for the upcoming polls. The party has fielded Atishi (East Delhi), Dilip Pandey (North East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Gugan Singh (North West Delhi) and Pankaj Gupta(Chandni Chowk) for the Lok Sabha election. Candidate for Delhi West seat is yet to be announced.

Also Read: These five states hold key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

According to the final electoral roll published on January 18 by the Chief Electoral Officer, there are over 1.36 crore voters in Delhi.

After the election commission’s announcement, the political parties have around two months time to reach out to the voters, an opportunity welcomed by all major players in the national capital.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election dates announced: Know when your state votes

Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit said the announcement of poll dates is a “great beginning” for the party.

The AAP, which has already announced its candidates for six of the seven seats in Delhi, also welcomed the announcement and termed it an opportunity to throw out the BJP government at the Centre.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also welcomed the poll schedule saying it will give his party enough time to “expose” how the AAP and Congress governments “ruined” the city in the past two decades.

The Congress is in the process of shortlisting its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city, even as speculations on its alliance with the AAP refuse to die down. Dikshit on last Tuesday met Rahul Gnadhi and announced that there was unanimity in the party against alliance with AAP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Here’s when Delhi will vote
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition