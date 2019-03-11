Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Here’s when Delhi will vote

Photo for representation (File/PTI)

Lok Sabha election 2019 dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India. Spread over seven phases, the general elections will be held from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Voting on seven seats in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase on May 12. The BJP had sweeped the 2014 Lok Sabha elections winning all the seven seats – New Delhi, East Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, North West Delhi (SC), South Delhi and West Delhi – of the national capital.

So far, only Aam Aadmi Party has announced six candidates for the upcoming polls. The party has fielded Atishi (East Delhi), Dilip Pandey (North East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Gugan Singh (North West Delhi) and Pankaj Gupta(Chandni Chowk) for the Lok Sabha election. Candidate for Delhi West seat is yet to be announced.

According to the final electoral roll published on January 18 by the Chief Electoral Officer, there are over 1.36 crore voters in Delhi.

After the election commission’s announcement, the political parties have around two months time to reach out to the voters, an opportunity welcomed by all major players in the national capital.

Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit said the announcement of poll dates is a “great beginning” for the party.

The AAP, which has already announced its candidates for six of the seven seats in Delhi, also welcomed the announcement and termed it an opportunity to throw out the BJP government at the Centre.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also welcomed the poll schedule saying it will give his party enough time to “expose” how the AAP and Congress governments “ruined” the city in the past two decades.

The Congress is in the process of shortlisting its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city, even as speculations on its alliance with the AAP refuse to die down. Dikshit on last Tuesday met Rahul Gnadhi and announced that there was unanimity in the party against alliance with AAP.