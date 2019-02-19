Lok Sabha election 2019: Step by step guide to make corrections in your voter ID from the comfort of your home

Services ranging from addition of name, changes in address, correction, deletion are available in just a few clicks of the mouse. ((Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

India is gearing for its biggest democratic exercise as the five years of the current Lok Sabha draws to a close and the Election Commission of India prepares to declare the poll schedule to elect a new government. With people being the base of Indian democracy, the role of right to vote assumes utmost significance. Every citizen of India having attained the age of 18 years as on January 01 this year enjoys the constitutional right to participate in the democratic process through casting his/her vote.

However, to cast a vote, one needs to enroll in the electoral roll of a constituency. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is the body which is responsible for preparing the electoral list in the country.

There are three categories of voters in India

1) General voters

2 Overseas electors-NRIs with Indian passport

3) Service voters- Armed forces personnel

Now one can apply for a voter identity card from the comfort of the home. Services ranging from addition of name, changes in address, correction, deletion are available in just a few clicks of the mouse.

How to make corrections in the voter ID?

ECI’s online portal, National Voters’ Service Portal, offers every service related to voters ID card.

Form 8 is needed to be submitted for making corrections to an electors information in the electoral roll. Form 8A is submitted to update details when shifting address within the same constituency.

Steps make corrections in Voter ID:

– Log in to the https://nvsp.in/

– On the homepage, click on ‘Form 8’ wizard

– A new window will open where on the right side of the top you will have the option to choose language. Currently, you can use NVSP in Hindi, English and Malayalam.

– Choose the state, Parliamentary/assembly constituency and district

– Fill your name

-Enter part number of electoral roll and serial number of electoral roll

– Tick on the options (Like Name, My Photograph, Address etc) in which you want to make corrections.

– Fill the correct details which you want to have in your voter card

-Upload documents: For example, for getting age corrected, you may upload proof of age such as your School Board Examination Result Certificate. For proving correct residence, give proof of residence like electricity bill etc. Aadhaar card can also be submitted.

– Finally, enter the Captcha code and click on the ‘Submit Button’

Done! You will get a reference number here and it can be used to check the progress of your request.

You can seek details on your registration status by logging into the Election Commission’s website (https://www.nvsp.in/Forms/Forms/trackstatus). You will need to provide your reference ID for the same or you can call 1950 helpline for any confusion related to your enrollment.