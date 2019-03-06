Lok Sabha elections 2019: Over to Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka as Deve Gowda drives hard bargain

Congress extended support to JD(S) to form government in its bid to retain power in Karnataka, despite the BJP emerging as the single largest party. (File photo)

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday demanded at least 10 seats for his party as part of its pre-poll alliance with the Congress party in Karnataka. The former Prime Minister met Congress President Rahul Gandhi to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The two leaders met at Deve Gowda’s residence. The meeting lasted around two hours.

According to news agency PTI, AICC’s general secretary in Karnataka KC Venugopal and JD(S) national general secretary Danish Ali were present at the meeting. “Gandhi discussed seat sharing in Karnataka. This is the first such discussion between the two parties. The state has 28 Lok Sabha seats. Earlier, I had asked for 12. At the meeting, I requested Rahulji to give at least 10 seats to the JDS,” Deve Gowda told reporters.

Gandhi will take the final decision after taking inputs from Ali and Venugopal, he said. Ali said the seat-sharing arrangement will be announced by March 10.

“At the meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, opposition unity and pre-poll alliance in Karnataka. The Congress would contest two-thirds of the seats and the rest are for the JDS. Seat wise, we have to discuss and finalise. We are going to reach a decision shortly and will announce it by March 10,” Ali said.

In the last Lok Sabha polls of 2014, the JD(S) won only two seats with 11 percent vote share. The Congress and the BJP were the two major parties that bagged 26 seats with over 83 percent vote share together. With 43 percent vote share, the saffron party had won 17 seats and the Congress bagged 9 seats with 40.80 percent vote share.

Congress and the JD(S) entered into an alliance last year after the Assembly elections in the state delivered a hung assembly. Congress extended support to JD(S) to form government in its bid to retain power in Karnataka, despite the BJP emerging as the single largest party.

Earlier this year, CM Kumaraswamy said his party should not be treated as “third-grade citizens” and that both the partners adopt a “give and take policy” to put up a united fight against the BJP. It was also reported that Kumaraswamy dropped a bigger hint that the JD(S) would not settle for less than 12 of 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections when in a rally held in January, he asked the party workers to ensure that the party sends 12 to 14 MPs to the Lower House.