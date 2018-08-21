Lok Sabha election 2019: Can Congress-led grand alliance stop Narendra Modi’s BJP? Find out what survey says

The NDA, collectively, will win 281 seats, much lower than the current tally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance will secure a majority in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a survey by India Today-Karvy has said. However, the poll suggests that Bharatiya Janata Party will lose its supremacy as it is likely to fall short of the majority with 245 seats if the polls take place today. The NDA, collectively, will win 281 seats, much lower than the current tally.

The Congress, on the other hand, is predicted to double its tally with 83 seats. The United Progressive Alliance in its current form is likely to secure 122 seats, the survey says. While other parties are projected to win around 140 seats.

Regional players hold key

The UPA’s number (122 seats) is carved out without the support of three big regional players – Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The these parties are added to UPA’s fold, i.e a new seat arrangement is made and these three parties fight election in alliance with the Congress in their respective state, the number will go up to 224 seats. On the other hand, NDA’s number will siginifcantly decline 228 seats.

The NDA is projected to 36 per cent votes, UPA may bag 31 per cent votes, while the non-aligned parties may win 33 per cent votes.

Despite his party losing seats, PM Narendra Modi remains the top choice when it comes the question of the next prime minister, with 49 per cent votes. Rahul Gandhi is a distant second here with 27 per cent votes.

When asked about Modi’s performance, 55 per cent voters said that they were satisfied with the work done by him.

When questioned about a grand alliance, 49 per cent people said that Rahul Gandhi is the best person to lead such an alliance. In case a non-Congress alliance takes place, Mamata Banerjee and her TMC are the best suited to lead the group.

The India Today Karvy survey was conducted among 12,100 respondents across 97 parliamentary constituencies which cover 194 Assembly constituencies. The survey was conducted in 19 states between a time period of 18th July-29th July.