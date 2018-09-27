Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP will win more seats, Congress confusing people, says Raosaheb Danve

He was speaking at a meeting of BJP MLAs and party functionaries in suburban Bandra.

Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve Thursday said that the Congress was trying to “confuse” people against the BJP, but exuded confidence that his party would win more seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls than what it did in 2014.

The Congress tried to convince people against the BJP but failed. Now it is trying to confuse people against the BJP. The Congress has adopted a strategy to confuse people in Maharashtra," Danve said.

He said that the agenda of the meeting was to retain as well as increase the party’s seats in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls slated for next year. Speaking about the BJP’s steady climb in the state’s electoral scene, Danve told the gathering that it had won the maximum number of Zilla Parishad, Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Council seats apart from having 5,000 sarpanch in villages across Maharashtra.

“The BJP’s success in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were achieved when we had no base in Zilla Parishads and councils. Now we have so much network in the rural areas of the state, we should win more seats in the LS and Assembly polls,” Danve said at the party function.

“The BJP-led government in Maharashtra has given the maximum farm loan waiver when compared to neighbouring states. Our development programmes have pushed the Congress to the back foot,” he claimed.