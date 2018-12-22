Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP, LJP seal seat-sharing deal in Bihar, announcement likely today

Informing about the meeting, a senior LJP leader told PTI that the meeting between both the leaders was positive and his party was likely to contest six of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

NJp, LJP, seat sharing Bihar, bihar seat sharing, amit shah, nitish kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, lok sabha 2019In the last general elections, LJP had won 6 of 7 seats it contested.

The Bhartiya Janata Party and Lok Janshakti Party appear to have agreed on the seat-sharing issue and the announcement is likely to be made on Saturday. The decision was taken after several rounds of meeting between LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Informing about the meeting, a senior LJP leader told PTI that the meeting between both the leaders was positive and his party was likely to contest six of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

In the last general elections, LJP had won 6 of 7 seats it contested. The party is expected to fight on six seats it won in the last elections. The LJP will also get 1 seat in Rajya Sabha. The seat-sharing could be announced in the presence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and LJP Chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

The decision was taken days after BJP president Amit Shah met Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan who had raised on twitter the issue of delay in seat-sharing finalisation. Chirag raised this concern weeks after another BJP ally Upender Kushwaha pulled out of the alliance over the seat-sharing issue.

Earlier this month, LJP parliament board chairman Chirag Paswan had hinted of some harm to the alliance if the decision was not taken in time.

The announcement on the seat-sharing arrangement is expected to be announced after a meeting between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi. Nitish Kumar is already in the national capital. Earlier, the BJP and JD(U) had announced that they would be contesting on equal seats in Bihar. However, the number of seats was not finalised.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had contested on 30 seats and won 22.

