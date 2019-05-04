BJP is facing tough battle, Congress is winning all 7 seats in Delhi, says Ajay Maken

Updated: May 4, 2019 11:35:14 AM

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019: Congress is hoping to take advantage of a three-cornered contest in national capital Delhi to regain its lost ground.

Delhi Election, Ajay Maken, Sheila Dixit, BJP, AAP, Aam Admi Party, Meenakshi LehkhiFormer union minister Ajay Maken is contesting from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat (Financial Express Photo).

Delhi Elections 2019: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is banking on veteran party leaders like former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit and union minister Ajay Maken to regain his party’s lost prominence in the national capital Delhi. The Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years before it suffered a massive defeat in 2013 assembly elections and was brought down to dust by the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha election and again by Aam Admi Party in 2015 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election.

Congress had won all 7 seats in Delhi in 2009 Lok Sabha election but after five years it lost all of them to a resurgent BJP because of allegation of corruption and 10 years of anti-incumbency of Manmohan Singh government.

State Congress leadership is banking on five years of anti-incumbency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and past performance of their party regain the prominence in the city-state.

Former union minister for urban development Ajay Maken, who also headed Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee for almost four years from March 2015 till January 2019, is hopeful that the party will be able to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

He also rejected the idea that his party was fighting a tough battle in Delhi against the BJP and Aam Admi Party in a triangular contest.

 

“I don’t think that it is a tough battle. I think it’s an easy battle. This is my ninth election. I have never lost an election before 2014. So is it a tough battle for me or for them?” asked the Congress candidate and former union minister Ajay Maken.

Ajay Maken cited his party’s track record in 2009 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections when the party had won 7 and 6 Lok Sabha seats out of total seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

“We won in 1998, we won in 2004 and we won in 2009, so why can’t we win now. Every thing is working in our favour. Our work is working in our favour,” Ajay Maken told Financial Express Online after addressing an election rally in South Avenue area.

Delhi has a history of overwhelmingly supporting a particular party in the last five Lok Sabha elections, giving almost all the seats to either the BJP or the Congress.

In 1998, the BJP had bagged 6 seats and the party won all 7 seats in 1999 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. However, in 2004, the Congress turned the table to win 6 seats and the party improved its tally by winning all 7 seats in national capital in 2009. However, it suffered a massive defeat in 2014 to lose all 7 seats to the BJP once again.

Maken who resigned from the post of President of Delhi Congress Committee early this year has been raising the issues related to jobs and sealing drive in Delhi to win the support of two crucial sections – government employees and traders.

“Our agenda is to protect the traders from sealing and to ensure that the government employees get a better deal. And to ensure that poor people get a right to shelter,” Ajay Maken told Financial Express Online.

