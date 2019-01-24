Lok Sabha election 2019: As PM question looms, Chandrababu Naidu says collective leadership required to save democracy

Naidu also highlighted the previous coalition governments and compared them with the current majority government. (File)

Attempts by Opposition parties to stitch together a national alliance to unitedly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been questioned time and again over who its leader will be. With too many aspirants for the prime minister’s job, the proposed alliance has deferred the question of leadership till after the polls.

In line with the idea of togetherness, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu today said that collective leadership is what is required today and it is the need of the hour. Naidu, in an interview to news agency PTI on January 19, said that the name of the leader for the prime ministership would be declared after the elections. Stressing that the opposition is united and working in tandem, Naidu said that be it Mamata Banerjee or Sharad Pawar, nobody is working alone but all are functioning together and the commitment level to “save India is very high”.

“There is a need of a collective leadership. Politics is for serving people. It is through politics we will form the next government. Only post elections, we will announce the name of the leader,” Naidu told PTI.

Naidu also highlighted the previous coalition governments and compared them with the current majority government. He underlined Narasimha Rao’s government’s economic reforms saying that the government was a minority one but performed well. He also referred to Manhoman Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had also run a coalition government. Coming down heavily on Mod government, Naidu said that if one compares four governments, except the current one all of them performed better, indicating that collective leadership performs well with timely reforms.

Attacking PM Modi, Naidu dubbed him as a ‘publicity-seeking prime minister, who only raises slogans and never performs’. Naidu who has been attacking the NDA since parting ways with it said PM’s slogans have to match his performance but it is not the case and now the common people are annoyed and have realised that he makes tall promises without delivering them. Naidu further added that because of PM Modi, the country is suffering and today democracy is under threat and claimed that this never happened in the past.

Naidu, who was a close partner of the BJP, had pulled out of the NDA last year over denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP chief also talked about the recent Kolkata rally called by Mamata Banerjee. He attacked his Telangana counterpart KCR for skipping the rally saying his absence from the event as ‘drama’. He said that even leaders having differences came together for the rally. “There are differences among political parties. Arvind Kejriwal has differences with the Congress, even Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati joined hands in UP,” Naidu said, adding that it is time to come together for the sake of saving the nation.

The Kolkata rally witnessed a gathering of several prominent leaders from various political parties, including the Congress. However, Odisha’s ruling party, BJD and the Left parties remained absent from the rally.