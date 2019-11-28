Lok Sabha: Condemn philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as patriot, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2019 11:42:17 AM

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide (marg darshak).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot. He also said that Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide (marg darshak).

His comments came after Congress and other opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse.

