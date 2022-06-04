Lok Sabha, Assembly byelections: BJP announces candidates for bypolls, fields Ghanshyam Lodhi from Rampur

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday declared its list of candidates for several key by-elections for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats to be held across the country. The bypolls are scheduled to be held on June 23 and the counting will take place on June 26. Earlier, Mayawati had declared that her party Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won’t field any candidate in Azam Khan’s bastion. Reports suggest that Azam Khan might field his daughter-in-law Sidra or wife Tazeen Fatima in Rampur. The seat fell vacant as the Samajwadi Party stalwart stepped down as MP, while continuing as an MLA.

The BJP has named Dinesh Lal Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll, which was necessitated after SP’s Akhilesh Yadav stepped down following his win in Karhal in state assembly elections earlier this year. In doing so, the BJP has gone with OBC candidates in both the seats in UP.

The BJP has also decided to go with councilor Rajesh Bhatia from the Rajinder Nagar constituency where bypolls were necessitated after AAP’s Raghav Chadda was promoted to the Rajya Sabha. The AAP has gone with MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak from the constituency.

In Tripura, it will be a litmus test for the newly elected Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar will be going to bypolls.

Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, will also be fighting his first elections from Town Bardowali. In a party ridden with factionalism after the former Chief Minister Biplab Deb stepped down from his post earlier this month, Saha would be keen to keep his flock together ahead of the 2023 State Assembly polls.

As all eyes will be on Saha, the 69-year-old former dental surgeon would like to start his first stint as the Chief Minister on a winning note.

With reports suggesting that the key reason behind Deb’s ouster was to stem the anti-incumbency factor before the Assembly elections, the Opposition parties, CPI(M), Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC), sensed an opportunity. That is where the bypolls become crucial for the Opposition parties – more so, for the ruling BJP party that will try to maintain its stranglehold on the Opposition parties.