Lok Sabha, Assembly Byelections 2022 Live: Counting of votes in 3 Lok Sabha and 7 Assembly seats begins

Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 Live Updates: The fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others hangs in balance while Uttar Pradesh will witness a prestige battle with the ruling BJP eyeing both Samajwadi Party strongholds — Rampur and Azamgarh — as the results for as the counting for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across five states and Delhi will be declared today.

The highest number of seats that are going to the bypolls are from Tripura — Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali. Town Bardowali holds key as Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is fighting his first ever direct election, is up against Congress’ Ashish Kumar Saha, who will be eyeing to win back the seat that fell vacant after he had defected to Congress from BJP last year.

The Atmakur constituency will go to bypolls on June 23 after the death of Commerce and Information Technology minister and YSR Congress MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The ruling YSR Congress has fielded the late minister’s younger brother Vikram Reddy against BJP’s G Bharat Kumar Yadav. Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar fell vacant as AAP MLA Raghav Chadha got elected to the Rajya Sabha. The byelection in Jharkhand’s Mandar constituency is taking place after Congress legislator Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified due to his conviction in a corruption case. The party has fielded his daughter Shilpi Neha Tirkey against BJP’s Gangotri Kujur.

Live Updates