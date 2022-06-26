Lok Sabha, Assembly Byelection Results 2022: Check full list of winning candidates

Lok Sabha, Assembly By Polls Results 2022, Full List of Winners Live Updates: The results for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across five states and Delhi were declared today.



Here is the full state-wise list of winners:

Tripura (4 Assembly seats)

Agartala – Sudip Roy Barman (Indian National Congress) beats Ashok Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 3,163 votes

Town Bardowali – Manik Saha (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Asish Kumar Saha (Indian National Congress) by 6,104 votes

Surma – Swapna Das (Paul) (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Baburam Satnami (Independent) by 4,583 votes

Jubarajnagar – Malina Debnath (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Sailendra Chandra Nath (Communist Party of India (Marxist) by 4,572 votes

Andhra Pradesh (1 Assembly seat)

Atmakur – Vikram Reddy (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) beats Bharath Kumar Gundlapalli (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 82,888 votes

Punjab (1 Lok Sabha seat)

Sangrur – Simranjit Singh Mann (Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) beats Gurmail Singh (Aam Aadmi Party) by 5,822 votes

Uttar Pradesh (2 Lok Sabha seats)

Azamgarh – Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” (Bharatiya Janata Party) leads by 11,213 votes against Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party)

Rampur – Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi beats Mohd Asim Raja by 42,000 votes

Delhi (1 Assembly seat)

Rajinder Nagar – Durgesh Pathak (Aam Aadmi Party) beats Rajesh Bhatia (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 11,000 votes

Jharkhand (1 Assembly seat)

Mandar – Shilpi Neha Tirkey (Indian National Congress) leads by 13212 votes against Gangotri Kujur (Bharatiya Janata Party)