scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Lok Sabha, Assembly Byelection Results 2022: Check full list of winning candidates

Winners List Live Updates: Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) defeated AAP in Sangrur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s bastion — Samajwadi Party lost to BJP in their own strongholds in Azamgarh and Rampur.

Written by India News Desk
Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha greets victorious Congress candidate and former minister Sudip Roy Barman. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

Lok Sabha, Assembly By Polls Results 2022, Full List of Winners Live Updates: The results for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across five states and Delhi were declared today.

Here is the full state-wise list of winners: 

Tripura (4 Assembly seats)

Agartala – Sudip Roy Barman (Indian National Congress) beats Ashok Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 3,163 votes

Also Read

Town Bardowali – Manik Saha (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Asish Kumar Saha (Indian National Congress) by 6,104 votes

Surma – Swapna Das (Paul) (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Baburam Satnami (Independent) by 4,583 votes

Jubarajnagar – Malina Debnath (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Sailendra Chandra Nath (Communist Party of India (Marxist) by 4,572 votes

Andhra Pradesh (1 Assembly seat)

Atmakur – Vikram Reddy (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) beats Bharath Kumar Gundlapalli (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 82,888 votes

Punjab (1 Lok Sabha seat)

Sangrur – Simranjit Singh Mann (Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) beats Gurmail Singh (Aam Aadmi Party) by 5,822 votes

Uttar Pradesh (2 Lok Sabha seats)

Azamgarh – Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” (Bharatiya Janata Party) leads by 11,213 votes against Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party)

Rampur – Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi beats Mohd Asim Raja by 42,000 votes

Delhi (1 Assembly seat)

Rajinder Nagar – Durgesh Pathak (Aam Aadmi Party) beats Rajesh Bhatia (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 11,000 votes

Jharkhand (1 Assembly seat)

Mandar – Shilpi Neha Tirkey (Indian National Congress) leads by 13212 votes against Gangotri Kujur (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News