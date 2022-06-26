Lok Sabha, Assembly Byelection Results 2022: Check full list of winning candidates

Lok Sabha, Assembly By Polls Results 2022, Full List of Winners Live Updates: The results for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across five states and Delhi were declared today.
Here is the full state-wise list of winners:
Tripura (4 Assembly seats)
Agartala – Sudip Roy Barman (Indian National Congress) beats Ashok Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 3,163 votes
Town Bardowali – Manik Saha (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Asish Kumar Saha (Indian National Congress) by 6,104 votes
Surma – Swapna Das (Paul) (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Baburam Satnami (Independent) by 4,583 votes
Jubarajnagar – Malina Debnath (Bharatiya Janata Party) beats Sailendra Chandra Nath (Communist Party of India (Marxist) by 4,572 votes
Andhra Pradesh (1 Assembly seat)
Atmakur – Vikram Reddy (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) beats Bharath Kumar Gundlapalli (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 82,888 votes
Punjab (1 Lok Sabha seat)
Sangrur – Simranjit Singh Mann (Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) beats Gurmail Singh (Aam Aadmi Party) by 5,822 votes
Uttar Pradesh (2 Lok Sabha seats)
Azamgarh – Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” (Bharatiya Janata Party) leads by 11,213 votes against Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party)
Rampur – Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi beats Mohd Asim Raja by 42,000 votes
Delhi (1 Assembly seat)
Rajinder Nagar – Durgesh Pathak (Aam Aadmi Party) beats Rajesh Bhatia (Bharatiya Janata Party) by 11,000 votes
Jharkhand (1 Assembly seat)
Mandar – Shilpi Neha Tirkey (Indian National Congress) leads by 13212 votes against Gangotri Kujur (Bharatiya Janata Party)