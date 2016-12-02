Lok Sabha adjourns for the day amid incessant Opposition protests

Marking another week of virtual washout of proceedings barring the passage of the Bill to amend the I-T Act without discussion, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for the day little past 1230 hours. (Source: PTI)

With no signs of thaw in the deadlock with the government, a combative Opposition today continued their vociferous protests in the Lok Sabha over the demonetisation issue, forcing adjournment of the House for the day without transacting much business.

Marking another week of virtual washout of proceedings barring the passage of the Bill to amend the I-T Act without discussion, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for the day little past 1230 hours.

Opposition members, including those from Congress, TMC, AIUDF and the Left parties, trooped into the Well, resorting to high-decibel sloganeering. Some of them were even howling as the proceedings went on. AIADMK, RJD and NCP members were seen standing at their seats.

As the ruckus continued during Question Hour, a visibily peeved Mahajan said it was not proper to disturb other members and also warned the protesting members not to disrupt Ministers when they were giving replies.

“I am warning you, I will have to name you… I am again requesting you, this is not good, this is not proper, don’t disturb others,” she said.

While mentioning that they have been doing it for several days, Mahajan said, “I have not prevented you but please don’t curb the rights of other members… Don’t come to this side (in front of Treasury benches). Don’t disrupt the Ministers who are replying to questions”.

Notices for adjournment motion moved by various members from the Opposition were not allowed by the Speaker.

Amid the din, the House was adjourned for a brief while till noon amid protests during Question Hour, where as many as seven questions and supplementaries were taken up.

Members continued their protests after the House resumed at noon. The Zero Hour went on for little over half-an-hour before Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Opposition parties have locked horns with the government over the issue of demonetisation of high value currencies, with the Lok Sabha witnessing a virtual washout since the Winter Session began on November 16.