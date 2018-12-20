Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

As soon as the House met, the Congress, AIADMK and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members trooped near the Speaker’s podium and started sloganeering.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. on Thursday due to an opposition-created ruckus.

As soon as the House met, the Congress, AIADMK and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members trooped near the Speaker’s podium and started sloganeering.

The Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the 36 ready-to-fly Rafale fighter jets deal with France while the AIADMK wanted Karnataka to take back its proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekadatu.

The TDP raised slogans demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to conduct the Question Hour. But her attempts failed as the disruptions continued.

She then adjourned the House till noon.