Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid sloganeering by AIADMK, Congress, TDP members

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Wednesday after the House reconvened at noon, amid sloganeering and protests by AIADMK, Congress and TDP members over various issues.

While AIADMK members protested against construction of a dam across the Cauvery river, those from the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal. The government rejected the demand for a JPC. As the protests continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier as soon as the House met in the morning, members from the three parties trooped into the Well, holding placards and later started shouting slogans. More than 40 members were in the Well. Some members from the ruling BJP also sought to raise certain issues from their seats.

Little over ten minutes into the Question Hour, where one question and various supplementaries were taken up, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till noon following vociferous protests.