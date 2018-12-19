Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid sloganeering by AIADMK, Congress, TDP members

By: | Updated: December 19, 2018 1:00 PM

While AIADMK members protested against construction of a dam across the Cauvery river, those from the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

As the protests continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Wednesday after the House reconvened at noon, amid sloganeering and protests by AIADMK, Congress and TDP members over various issues.

While AIADMK members protested against construction of a dam across the Cauvery river, those from the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal. The government rejected the demand for a JPC. As the protests continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier as soon as the House met in the morning, members from the three parties trooped into the Well, holding placards and later started shouting slogans. More than 40 members were in the Well. Some members from the ruling BJP also sought to raise certain issues from their seats.

Little over ten minutes into the Question Hour, where one question and various supplementaries were taken up, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till noon following vociferous protests.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid sloganeering by AIADMK, Congress, TDP members
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition