Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following protests over Rafale issue

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 11:41 AM

As members shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon at around 11.05 AM.

As soon as the House took up Question Hour at 11 AM, members from Congress, the Left, Trinamool Congress and TDP rushed into the Well holding placards. (File)

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were on Friday adjourned for nearly 50 minutes after the entire opposition trooped into the well raising slogans on the Rafale jet deal issue.

As soon as the House took up Question Hour at 11 AM, members from Congress, the Left, Trinamool Congress and TDP rushed into the Well holding placards of a newspaper clipping which claimed the Defence Ministry had protested to the PMO the mechanism being adopted for Rafale deal.

Earlier Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told members that she would allow them to raise the issue after Question Hour. But the opposition persisted with its protest.

