Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; fails to take up no-confidence notices

As soon as the House met for the Question Hour, members began to protest and sloganeering despite repeated requests from Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asking them to go back to their seats. (PTI)

The Lok Sabha was today adjourned sine die with the House unable to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government and bringing to close a tumultous Budget session that witnessed repeated disruptions. Protests by AIADMK and Congress members over setting up of the Cauvery river management board as well as by TDP members demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh marked the last day of the session today. As soon as the House met for the Question Hour, members began to protest and sloganeering despite repeated requests from Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asking them to go back to their seats.

“Today is the last day. If you are not ready… I will sine die the House,” a visibly peeved Mahajan told the agitating members. The Speaker also said that she wanted to take up notices for no-confidence motion. “I am sorry… if you don’t want to take up (notices for no-confidence motion,” she said and proceeded to read out a brief summary of the Budget session and its second leg which began on March 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the House.

Members from both the AIADMK and the Congress holding placards trooped into the Well even before proceedings began for the day. While the AIADMK was demanding immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management board, some Congress members from Karnataka were opposing it. When the Speaker was reading out the summary, members from the TDP were standing in the Well holding placards.