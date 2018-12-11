  • Rajasthan

    Cong 94
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 25

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 110
    BJP 108
    BSP 6
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 64
    BJP 18
    JCC 8
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 89
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after paying homage to Vajpayee, Somnath, Ananth Kumar

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 12:40 PM

The Lok Sabha was Tuesday adjourned for the day after paying obituary references to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee and four sitting members.

parliament, lok sabha, rajya sabha, Vajpayee, Somnath, Ananth KumarThe Winter Session of Parliament began Tuesday and will end on January 8.

The Lok Sabha was Tuesday adjourned for the day after paying obituary references to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee and four sitting members. As soon as the House assembled, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan read out the obituary references to Vajpayee, Chatterjee, Union Minister Ananth Kumar, sitting MPs Bhola Singh, M.I. Shanavas and Mohammad Asrarul Haque.

Read: Winter Session 2018: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to pay homage to Vajpayee, Somnath, Ananth Kumar and ex-members

After the obituary references, Mahajan adjourned the House for the day. The Winter Session of Parliament began Tuesday and will end on January 8.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after paying homage to Vajpayee, Somnath, Ananth Kumar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition