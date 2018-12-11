Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after paying homage to Vajpayee, Somnath, Ananth Kumar

The Lok Sabha was Tuesday adjourned for the day after paying obituary references to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee and four sitting members.
The Lok Sabha was Tuesday adjourned for the day after paying obituary references to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee and four sitting members. As soon as the House assembled, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan read out the obituary references to Vajpayee, Chatterjee, Union Minister Ananth Kumar, sitting MPs Bhola Singh, M.I. Shanavas and Mohammad Asrarul Haque.
After the obituary references, Mahajan adjourned the House for the day. The Winter Session of Parliament began Tuesday and will end on January 8.
