Lok Sabha 2019 polls: Congress to launch manifesto website Monday to take people’s suggestions

By: | Published: October 28, 2018 8:46 PM

Seeking to strike a connect with the electorate, the Congress has said it wants to hear their voice and reflect that in the party's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

 

congress, rahul gandhi, congress manifesto, congress manifesto on monday, congress rahul gandhi manifestoCongress has said it wants to hear their voice and reflect that in the party’s manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Seeking to strike a connect with the electorate, the Congress has said it wants to hear their voice and reflect that in the party’s manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee, P Chidambaram, announced Sunday the party will launch its manifesto website Monday, where it wants the common people to give their opinion.

“Congress Party’s Manifesto Website will be launched tomorrow (Monday 29th) at 12.30 pm. We want to hear Your Voice. We want Your Voice to be reflected in the Manifesto for the 2019 Elections,”the former finance minister said on Twitter.

Chidambaram heads the panel which is working out the party’s manifesto for 2019 polls, during which the Congress is seeking to defeat the BJP and oust Modi with the help of like-minded parties.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha 2019 polls: Congress to launch manifesto website Monday to take people’s suggestions
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition