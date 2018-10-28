Lok Sabha 2019 polls: Congress to launch manifesto website Monday to take people’s suggestions

Congress has said it wants to hear their voice and reflect that in the party’s manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee, P Chidambaram, announced Sunday the party will launch its manifesto website Monday, where it wants the common people to give their opinion.

“Congress Party’s Manifesto Website will be launched tomorrow (Monday 29th) at 12.30 pm. We want to hear Your Voice. We want Your Voice to be reflected in the Manifesto for the 2019 Elections,”the former finance minister said on Twitter.

Chidambaram heads the panel which is working out the party’s manifesto for 2019 polls, during which the Congress is seeking to defeat the BJP and oust Modi with the help of like-minded parties.