Lok Sabha 2019: Jayant Chaudhary pitches for grand alliance, says SP, BSP, Congress, RLD should contest together

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary has said that all four major parties should contest 2019 Lok Sabha election in an alliance. “Of course, we want all four parties SP, BSP, Congress and RLD to contest in an alliance,” Chaudhary told news agency ANI. However, it’s too early to say anything as no formal talks have been held yet, Chaudhary added. “When we discuss seat-sharing etc then only I can answer all this clearly,” he further said.

Chaudhary’s party, RLD, has recently won Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll where it fought in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav led SP had wrested Phulpoor and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats from the Bhartiya Janata Party. Since then, speculations are rife that the parties may come together to counter BJP in 2019 genral elections.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too has been a strong proponent of a grand alliance in the elections.

Shivpal Yadav had formed the new front after complaining that he had been sidelined by nephew Akhilesh Yadav, who became the Samajwadi Party’s national president last year.

Akhilesh Yadav said the SP has a big responsibility in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and predicted a “historic” result, if the people help.