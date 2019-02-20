Lok Sabha 2019 elections: Congress finalises seat-sharing deal with DMK, to contest on 10 seats in Tamil Nadu

Stalin said that the constituencies to be allotted to Congress will be announced later. (ANI)

A day after BJP and AIADMK announced that they would contest the Lok Sabha elections together, DMK and Congress finalised seat-sharing for the polls. The Congress will contest on 9 seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 seat in Puducherry out of total 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. DMK president M K Stalin made the announcement at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the presence of Congress General Secretary incharge of Tamil Nadu Mukul Wasnik, TNCC chief K S Alagiri and other senior leaders following conclusion of seat-sharing talks.

Also read | EPFO likely to announce 8.55 percent interest on EPF for FY19

Stalin said that the constituencies to be allotted to Congress will be announced later. He also said that DMK would finalise seat sharing with other allies for the upcoming elections soon.

In the 2014 elections, both the DMK and the Congress had failed to win a seat. AIADMK, led by the late Jayalalithaaa, had won 37 of the 39 seats.