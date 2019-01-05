Lok Sabha 2019: Congress, NCP announce alliance, to contest on 40 seats together

“We have decided that NCP and Congress will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections together on 40 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra,” the NCP leader said.

Congress and NCP will contest together on 40 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats for 2019 general elections, senior party leader Praful Patel has said. The two parties will take a decision on the remaining 8 seats in future, Patel added. “We have decided that NCP and Congress will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections together on 40 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. However, a decision is yet to be taken for the remaining 8 Lok Sabha seats of the state,” the NCP leader said while hinting that the two parties may rope in more alliance partners. Patel exuded confidence that parties would get “great success” in the election.

Maharashtra sends as many as 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh’s 80. The NCP leader said that the two parties are currently holding discussions with like-minded parties on sharing the seats.

“We are always of the opinion that like-minded parties should come together. I am sure that the alliance will achieve great success,” Patel said. The former Union minister made the remarks even as NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with key leaders to discuss the party’s preparation for the Lok Sabha polls.

“We want to bring parties which believe in B R Ambedkar’s ideology together,” said the former union minister. The NCP at present has four Lok Sabha MPs from the state: Supriya Sule (Baramati), Dhananjay Mahadik (Kolhapur), Udayanraje Bhosale (Satara) and Vijaysinh Mohite Patil (Madha).