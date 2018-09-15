Lok Sabha 2019: Congress appoints Chidambaram as manifesto committee chief, Anand Sharma to head publicity

Former union ministers AK Antony and Jairam Ramesh have been appointed as the chairman and convener of coordination committee, respectively.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a slew of appointments in the party for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Senior leader P Chidambaram has been appointed as the Chairman of Manifesto committee, while Rajeev Gowda has been appointed as its convener. Former union ministers AK Antony and Jairam Ramesh have been appointed as the chairman and convener of coordination committee, respectively. While party spokespersons Anand Sharma and Pawan Khera have been appointed chairman and convenor of the publicity committee, respectively.

The appointments come a day after Gandhi appointed nine AICC secretaries and a screening panel for poll-bound Telangana. On Friday, Gandhi cleared the appointment of nine new AICC secretaries and a screening committee for poll-bound Telangana.

For Telangana screening committee, Gandhi appointed Bhakt Charan Dass as its chairperson, while Jothimani Sennimalai and Sharmistha Mukherjee were named as its panel members.

The Congress chief further appointment Nana Patole, a former MP, as chairman of the Kisan Khet Mazdoor (farmers-farm labourers) Congress. Patel hails from Maharashtra and resigned from the BJP to join the Congress earlier this year.

Patole currently serves as the vice president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Further, the party appointed new secretaries to its state units. Zenith Sangma was appointed as secratary for Arunachal Pradesh, while Victor Keishing was appointed as secretaries for Meghalaya. Charles Pyngrope was made AICC secretary for Manipur. Ampareen Lyngdoh was made secretary for Meghayala and Pradyut Bordoloi was made secretary for Nagaland. While Pradyot Deb Burman from Tripura was made AICC secretary of Sikkim.

Bhupen Kumar Borah was made the secretary for Tripura, while Sudhir Sharma from Himachal Pradesh has been assigned Jammu and Kashmir. Sirivella Prasad has been made Secretary for Tamil Nadu. Gandhi also appointed Mahendra Singh Bodh as acting chairman of SC department of Madhya Pradesh PCC.