Lohri with a difference! Protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws at Delhi’s Singhu Border

The farmers threw the copies of the farm laws into the Lohri bonfire to show their anger against the Centre. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

It’s day 49 and the anger of the protesting farmers has only increased with easy passing day. On Wednesday, as nation celebrated the harvest festivals, the agitators at the Singhu border showed their resolve by burning the copies of the new farm laws at the protest site near Delhi border. Lohri is one of the biggest festivals for the farmers of Punjab as it marks the crucial season of harvest. Traditionally, the day is filled with fun, family and the pious bonfire. But this year, the farmers of Punjab have transformed the festival of Lohri into another day of protest. While burning the copies of farm laws, the agitators also said that their protest will continue until the government repeals the new laws via an Ordinance.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the farm laws. A panel was also formed to look into the grievances of the farmers. However, the protestors have unanimously rejected the development and said that the committee formed by the apex court is very pro-government. They said that they will not move an inch from any border sites around Delhi. In fact, some media reports also said that the farmers were preparing for the Republic Day showdown with large number of tractors and even horses.

For around two months, the farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other sates have been camping around Delhi’s border areas. They have been protesting the new farm laws. While the Narendra Modi government has said that there can be some remedies, the farmers are insisting on complete rollback.