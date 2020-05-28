Locust attack: Yogi Adityanath sets up Disaster Relief TEAM as swarms head for UP, 14 districts on alert

Man beats “thalli” to make swarm of locust fly away from his field at village in Rajasthan. (Photo IE Gurmeet Singh)

Locust update today, Locust Uttar Pradesh: As many as 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to remain alert as swarms of locusts are expected to enter the areas close to Madhya Pradesh. In view of the looming threat, the state government has set up a Disaster Relief Team that will deal with locust attacks in various parts of the state. It will be headed by the Deputy Director, Agriculture Directorate.

The government has asked people of 14 districts to bang thalis and drums to ward off insects. The 14 districts are Jhansi, Lalitpur, Agra, Mathura, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Etawah and Kanpur Dehat. All these either share borders with other states or close to them.

In Jhansi, the administration has deployed fire brigade vehicles loaded with insecticide as it fears that swarms could enter the district from Madhya Pradesh.

The government has tasked the Disaster Relief Team to survey various districts where locust presence has been found. Remedial measures will be taken accordingly. Besides, a control room has been set up to coordinate with various districts on the issue.

Several committees at district level have also been set up for the purpose under the chairmanship of the Chief Development Officer (CDO). The District Agriculture Officer and Deputy Agriculture Director will be members of the committee.

Earlier on Wednesday, Devesh Chaturvedi, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department, had asked all District Magistrates to remain on high alert for the movement of locusts. Farmers have been asked to spray pesticides and play loud music to keep locusts away from their farmland.

Over the last few days, swarms of locusts have been sighted in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to experts, arrival of locusts is a routine event but the scale this time is much bigger. Locusts arrive generally during winters but this time it has started early. Their movement is determined by the direction of the wind and pose a big threat to standing crops, plants and trees. However, they have travelled deep because there are no standing crops for them to feed on.